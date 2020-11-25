REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Negotiates $49.2M Sale of Raven Multifamily Property in Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Loans, Multifamily, Western

PHOENIX — Berkadia has arranged the sale of Raven, a garden-style multifamily property located in Phoenix. A private Arizona investor sold the asset for $49.2 million.

Located at 3606 E. Baseline Road, Raven features 192 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts offering full-size washers/dryers, nine-foot ceilings, spacious closets and private patios or balconies. Completed in 2001, the property also includes a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.

Mark Forrester, Ric Holway and Dan Cheyne of Berkadia’s Phoenix office represented the seller, and the Berkadia team secured acquisition financing through Freddie Mac for the undisclosed buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: Denver Multifamily Outlook — What will Denver Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
15
Webinar: Affordable Housing Texas — What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  