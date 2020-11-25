Berkadia Negotiates $49.2M Sale of Raven Multifamily Property in Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Loans, Multifamily, Western

PHOENIX — Berkadia has arranged the sale of Raven, a garden-style multifamily property located in Phoenix. A private Arizona investor sold the asset for $49.2 million.

Located at 3606 E. Baseline Road, Raven features 192 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts offering full-size washers/dryers, nine-foot ceilings, spacious closets and private patios or balconies. Completed in 2001, the property also includes a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.

Mark Forrester, Ric Holway and Dan Cheyne of Berkadia’s Phoenix office represented the seller, and the Berkadia team secured acquisition financing through Freddie Mac for the undisclosed buyer.