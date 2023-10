KENNEWICK, WASH. — Berkadia has brokered the sale of 720 Arthur, a garden-style apartment property in Kennewick. The community traded for $5.8 million, or $146,250 per unit. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

Built in 1976, the property features 40 three-bedroom apartments averaging 1,200 square feet.

Steven Chattin, Mitchell Belcher, Jay Timpani, Chad Blenz, Brandon Lawler and Beau Krueger of Berkadia Seattle represented the seller in the deal.