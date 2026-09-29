Berkadia Negotiates $54.7M Sale of Sagecliff Apartment Community in Reno

RENO, NEV. — Berkadia has directed the sale of Sagecliff, a multifamily property located at 2777 Northtowne Lane in Reno. A California-baed real estate investment firm sold the asset to a California-based private family office for $54.7 million. Jared Glover of Berkadia represented the seller.

Built in 1997, Sagecliff features 220 one- and two-bedroom residences, with one-bedroom units comprising 49 percent of the property and two-bedroom units comprising 51 percent. The average unit size is 941 square feet. Onsite amenities include a pool, spa, fitness center, clubhouse and detached garages. Sagecliff benefited from more than $2 million in capital improvements since 2021, including interior upgrades to 29 units, HVAC and water-heater replacements, curb-appeal enhancements and refreshed amenities.