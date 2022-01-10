REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Negotiates $73.2M Sale of Bungalows on Estrella Apartments in Goodyear, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. — Berkadia Institutional Solutions has arranged the sale of The Bungalows on Estrella, a garden-style apartment community located at 15545 W. Hudson Way in Goodyear. Arizona-based Cavan Cos. sold the asset to Georgia-based St. Clair Holdings for $73.2 million.

The Bungalows on Estrella features 183 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-unit washers/dryers, 10-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, dog park and covered parking.

Mark Forrester and Andrew Curtis of Berkadia Phoenix completed the sale on behalf of the seller.

