Built in 2017 in Indian Land, S.C., Indigo at Cross Creek features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans averaging 1,134 square feet.
Berkadia Negotiates $78M Sale of Indigo at Cross Creek Apartments in Metro Charlotte

by John Nelson

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — Berkadia has negotiated the $78 million sale of Indigo at Cross Creek, a 303-unit apartment community located at 2001 Cramer Circle in Indian Land, a South Carolina suburb of Charlotte. Tampa-based Argyle Real Estate Partners purchased the property from the seller, a partnership between Taft Development Group and UHF Development. Caleb Troop, Thomas Colaiezzi, Mark Boyce and Blake Coffey of Berkadia represented the seller in the transaction. As part of the deal, Argyle assumed an existing Fannie Mae mortgage.

Built in 2017, Indigo at Cross Creek features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans averaging 1,134 square feet. Community amenities include a saltwater pool, one-mile walking trail, cabanas with outdoor fire pits, sundeck, grilling stations, business lounge with flat-screen TVs, fitness center, yoga studio, clubhouse, bocce ball court and a dog park.

