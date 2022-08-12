Berkadia Negotiates $93M Sale of The Vines at Riverpark Apartment Property in Oxnard, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

OXNARD, CALIF. — Berkadia Institutional Solutions has arranged the sale of The Vines at Riverpark, a multifamily community in Oxnard. Champion Real Estate Co. sold the asset to Interstate Equities Corp. for $93 million, or more than $567,000 per unit, in an off-market transaction. Both the buyer and seller were based in California. Adrienne Barr of Berkadia Los Angeles and Mike Murphy of Berkadia Irvine represented the seller in the transaction.

Located at 3040 N. Oxnard Blvd., The Vines at Riverpark features 164 apartments that were originally built as two-story condominiums in 2013 and 2014. The Vines offers 136 three-bedroom, two-and-one-half bath units and 28 two-bedroom, two-bath units. Units feature private, two-car direct-access parking garages, separate water heaters, central air and heat and a front porch or balcony.

Additional unit features include GE Energy Star stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and backsplashes, brushed nickel hardware and plumbing fixtures, espresso-colored cabinets with stainless steel pulls throughout the kitchens and bathrooms and vinyl wood plank flooring throughout the first floor.