Berkadia Negotiates $9M Sale of Domain at Wash Park Apartments in Denver

DENVER — Berkadia has arranged the sale of Domain at Wash Park, a mid-rise apartment community in Denver. A California-based buyer acquired the property for $9 million, or $450,000 per unit, from an undisclosed seller.

Built in 2014 at 300 S. Lafayette St., Domain at Wash Park features 20 one- and two-bedroom apartments. At the time of sale, the community was 95 percent occupied.

Nick Steel, John Laratta, Tyler King and Nate Moyer of Berkadia Denver represented the seller in the deal.

