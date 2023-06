WASHINGTON, PA. — Berkadia has negotiated the sale of a 103-room Hampton Inn & Suites hotel in Washington, about 30 miles southwest of Pittsburgh. The hotel is situated adjacent to Hollywood Casino at The Meadows and offers a pool, fitness center, business center and 648 square feet of meeting and event space. Dan Hawkins, Kyle Stevenson and Jake Pietras of Berkadia represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed.