NASHUA, N.H. — Berkadia has negotiated the sale of a 118-room Residence Inn hotel in Nashua, located in southern New Hampshire. The hotel offers a fitness center, indoor pool and complimentary breakfast. Denny Meikleham and John Kluh of Berkadia, along with Jeffrey White of Aries Commercial Real Estate, represented the seller, an entity doing business as Nashua TS Lodging LLC, in the deal. The buyer was also not disclosed.