ST. LOUIS — Berkadia has negotiated the sale of Majestic Stove Lofts, a 120-unit multifamily property in St. Louis. The sales price was undisclosed. Located at 2017 Washington Ave. and built in 2006, the community was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale. Andrea Kendrick, Ken Aston and Bobby Mills of Berkadia represented the seller, St. Louis-based Regency Realty Co. LLC. The asset sold to a California-based buyer.