Built in 1974, Cielo at Normandy in Jacksonville, Fla., features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.
Berkadia Negotiates Sale of 123-Unit Cielo at Normandy Apartments in Jacksonville

by John Nelson

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Berkadia has negotiated the sale of Cielo at Normandy, a 123-unit apartment community located at 1570 Lane Ave. S in Jacksonville. Greg Rainey led the Berkadia team in representing the seller, Atlanta-based Zavala Capital Group, in the transaction. Black Ridge purchased the property for an undisclosed price.

Built in 1974, Cielo at Normandy features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with an average size of 933 square feet. Community amenities include a swimming pool, clubhouse, laundry facility and a playground.

