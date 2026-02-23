Berkadia Negotiates Sale of 125-Room Hotel in Metro Tampa

TAMPA, FLA. — Berkadia has negotiated the sale of Home2 Suites Tampa Brandon, a 125-room hotel located at 10323 Palm River Road in Brandon, an eastern suburb of Tampa.

Kyle Sahlsten of Berkadia represented the seller, an affiliate of Sarasota, Fla.-based Floridays Development Co., in the transaction. A Massachusetts-based entity doing business as AAM 15 Management LLC purchased the hotel for an undisclosed price.

Built in 2018, the hotel features an outdoor pool, fitness center, a business center and complimentary breakfast for guests.