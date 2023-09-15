Berkadia Negotiates Sale of 131-Room Hotel in Eatontown, New Jersey

EATONTOWN, N.J. — Berkadia has negotiated the sale of Homewood Suites Eatontown, a 131-room hotel in Northern New Jersey. The hotel was originally constructed in 2004 and was rebranded from the Staybridge Suites flag in 2016. Amenities include an outdoor pool, fitness center, two meeting rooms and a grilling area. Dan Hawkins and Jake Pietras of Berkadia represented the seller, an entity doing business as Jersey Shore Hotel Partners LLC, in the transaction. Highline Hospitality Partners purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.