Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsHospitalityNew JerseyNortheast

Berkadia Negotiates Sale of 131-Room Hotel in Eatontown, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

EATONTOWN, N.J. — Berkadia has negotiated the sale of Homewood Suites Eatontown, a 131-room hotel in Northern New Jersey. The hotel was originally constructed in 2004 and was rebranded from the Staybridge Suites flag in 2016. Amenities include an outdoor pool, fitness center, two meeting rooms and a grilling area. Dan Hawkins and Jake Pietras of Berkadia represented the seller, an entity doing business as Jersey Shore Hotel Partners LLC, in the transaction. Highline Hospitality Partners purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.

You may also like

Mission Hill Hospitality Acquires 120-Key Residence Inn by...

Hawkeye INVSCO Sells Three-Property Retail Portfolio in Littleton,...

Terreno Realty Buys $14.8M Office Property in Santa...

ORION Investment Brokers $4.6M Sale of Retail Center...

ShopOne, Pantheon Acquire 112,497 SF Shopping Center in...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $20M Sale of Boston...

Maverick Commercial Arranges $4.5M Acquisition Loan for Trenton...

Plymouth Industrial REIT Sells Chicago Industrial Building for...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of 16-Story Office...