Berkadia Negotiates Sale of 156-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Central New Jersey

SOMERVILLE AND NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Berkadia has negotiated the sale of a portfolio of two multifamily properties totaling 156 units in Central New Jersey. The Lexington & Jefferson Apartments in Somerville was built in the 1960s and totals 118 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Century Apartments in New Brunswick was completed in 1969 and totals 38 units in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Nat Gambuzza and Trevor Fiebel of Berkadia represented the seller and procured both New Jersey-based buyers in the transaction. All parties requested anonymity. Berkadia also arranged acquisition financing for Lexington & Jefferson Apartments.