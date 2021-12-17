REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Negotiates Sale of 156-Unit Multifamily Property in Southeast Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — Berkadia has negotiated the sale of Hollister Apartments, a 156-unit multifamily property in southeast Houston. Built in 1976 and renovated in 2019, Hollister Apartments features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Newly renovated units range in size from 362 to 1,350 square feet. Amenities include two pools, a pet park, open green spaces and onsite laundry facilities. Chris Young, Joey Rippel and Kyle Whitney of Berkadia represented the seller, Southern California-based Sunstone Property Trust, in the transaction. Johnny King of Berkadia originated Freddie Mac acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, New York-based Lone Star Capital.

