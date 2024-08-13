Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Berkadia Negotiates Sale of 159-Unit Active Adult Community in Greenville

by John Nelson

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Berkadia has arranged the sale of The Aspens Verdae, a newly built, 159-unit active adult community in Greenville. Texas-based active adult developer Aspens Senior Living sold the community to Charleston-based Blaze Capital Partners and Partners Group, acting on behalf of its clients.

Cody Tremper, Mike Garbers, Dave Fasano and Ross Sanders led the Berkadia team in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

Located in Greenville’s master-planned, 1,100-acre Verdae neighborhood, the Aspens Verdae provides direct access to retail, restaurants, healthcare and outdoor activities. The property was built in 2022 and features one- and two-bedroom apartments.

