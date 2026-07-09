Friday, July 10, 2026
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Built in 2023, The Commodore features 423 luxury apartments and 18,461 square feet of ground-level retail space.
AcquisitionsMultifamilySoutheastVirginia

Berkadia Negotiates Sale of 20-Story High-Rise Apartment Tower in Arlington, Virginia

by John Nelson

ARLINGTON, VA. — Berkadia has negotiated the sale of The Commodore, a 20-story high-rise apartment tower located at 2055 15th St. N in Arlington. GID purchased the community for an undisclosed price. Brian Crivella, Yalda Ghamarian, Bill Gribbin and Jack Canepa of Berkadia represented the seller, Charleston-based Greystar, in the transaction.

Built in 2023 in Arlington’s Court House neighborhood, The Commodore features 423 luxury apartments and 18,461 square feet of ground-level retail space. Units come in studio, junior one-bedroom, one-bedroom, junior two-bedroom, two-bedroom, two-bedroom den and penthouse layouts.

Amenities include a clubroom, demonstration kitchen, coworking spaces, fitness center and yoga studio, children’s art studio, pet spa, resort-style pool, rooftop terrace, landscaped courtyards and multiple indoor-outdoor gathering spaces.

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