Berkadia Negotiates Sale of 200-Unit Cypress Parc Apartments in North Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Cypress-Parc-Apartments-Houston

Cypress Parc is located across from the Lents Dog Park and Lents Family Park on Houston's north side.

HOUSTON — Berkadia has negotiated the sale of Cypress Parc, a 200-unit apartment complex in North Houston. The property offers two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 926 to 1,420 square feet. Residences features walk-in closets, washer and dryer connections and private balconies/patios. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, clubhouse, volleyball court and outdoor grilling and dining areas. Chris Young, Joey Rippel, Kyle Whitney, Jeffrey Skipworth, Chris Curry and Todd Marix of Berkadia represented the seller, Utah-based investment firm Lionel Partners, in the transaction. Cutt Ableson of Berkadia arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Trinnium Equity Group, which is also based in Utah.

