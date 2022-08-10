Berkadia Negotiates Sale of 206-Unit Workforce Housing Community in Metro Houston

Bridgewater Apartments in Tomball totals 206 units. The property was built between 1979 and 1982.

TOMBALL, TEXAS — Berkadia has negotiated the sale of Bridgewater Apartments, a 206-unit workforce housing community in the northern Houston suburb of Tomball. Built in phases between 1979 and 1982, Bridgewater Apartments contains one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 670 to 944 square feet. The amenity package comprises a resident kitchen, clubroom, business center, pool, picnic areas with grilling stations, an enclosed pet park and open green spaces. Joey Rippel, Chris Young, Kyle Whitney, Jeffrey Skipworth, Chris Curry and Todd Marix of Berkadia represented the seller, Houston-based Sentinel Capital, in the transaction. Cutt Ableson, also with Berkadia, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, a partnership between Tranquility Capital, Abundance Equity Partners and Rubio Investors.