REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Negotiates Sale of 206-Unit Workforce Housing Community in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Bridgewater-Apartments-Tomball

Bridgewater Apartments in Tomball totals 206 units. The property was built between 1979 and 1982.

TOMBALL, TEXAS — Berkadia has negotiated the sale of Bridgewater Apartments, a 206-unit workforce housing community in the northern Houston suburb of Tomball. Built in phases between 1979 and 1982, Bridgewater Apartments contains one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 670 to 944 square feet. The amenity package comprises a resident kitchen, clubroom, business center, pool, picnic areas with grilling stations, an enclosed pet park and open green spaces. Joey Rippel, Chris Young, Kyle Whitney, Jeffrey Skipworth, Chris Curry and Todd Marix of Berkadia represented the seller, Houston-based Sentinel Capital, in the transaction. Cutt Ableson, also with Berkadia, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, a partnership between Tranquility Capital, Abundance Equity Partners and Rubio Investors.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  