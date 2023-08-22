Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Berkadia Negotiates Sale of 248-Unit Hills of Corona Apartments in California

by Amy Works

CORONA, CALIF. — Berkadia Institutional Solutions has brokered the sale of Hills of Corona, a garden-style multifamily community in Corona. A private Los Angeles-based investor acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Located at 2365 S. Promenade Ave., Hills of Corona features 248 one- and two-bedroom floor plans with walk-in closets, dishwashers, private balconies or patios and in-unit washers/dryers. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, two swimming pools, a business center and spa.

Derrk Ostrzyzek, Rachel Parsons and Tom Moran Jr. of the Southern California Berkadia Institutional Solutions team handled the transaction. The name of the seller was not released.

