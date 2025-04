ROCKFORD, ILL. — Berkadia has negotiated the sale of The Arbors, a 254-unit multifamily property in Rockford. The garden-style community was 98 percent leased at the time of sale. The Arbors was built between 1966 and 1981. Amenities include a fitness room, business center, small community room and package room. Ralph DePasquale of Berkadia represented the seller, Illinois-based Axiom Properties. Illinois-based Becovic Holdings Corp. was the buyer.