Amenities at 198 Milltown Apartments include a 24-hour health club and resident lounge, pet spa and pet park and a saltwater swimming pool.
Berkadia Negotiates Sale of 288-Unit 198 Milltown Apartments in Burlington, North Carolina

by John Nelson

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Berkadia has negotiated the sale of 198 Milltown Apartments, a 288-unit community located at 198 Milltown St.  in Burlington, a city in North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad region.

A fund sponsored by Birmingham, Ala.-based StoneRiver Co., StoneRiver Investment Fund III, purchased the Class A community from Wilmington, N.C.-based Zimmer Development Co. for an undisclosed price. Caleb Troop and Thomas Colaiezzi of Berkadia’s Charlotte office represented the seller in the transaction.

Built in 2020, 198 Milltown features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 700 to more than 1,200 square feet. Amenities include a 24-hour health club and resident lounge, pet spa and pet park, saltwater swimming pool, outdoor social lounge and grill area, Amazon package lockers, playground, a car care center and garages.

