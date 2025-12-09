Tuesday, December 9, 2025
Berkadia Negotiates Sale of 295-Unit Apartment Community in Norfolk

by John Nelson

NORFOLK, VA. — Berkadia has negotiated the sale of Livano Norfolk, a 295-unit apartment community located at 6163 Kempsville Circle in Norfolk. The buyer, Kushner, has rebranded the property as District 757. The seller, LIV Development, delivered the property in 2024.

Drew White, Carter Wood and Cole Carns of Berkadia’s Richmond office represented the seller in the transaction. Laura Cathlina and Anna Burns of Berkadia’s Chicago office arranged a Fannie Mae loan for the buyer. The sales price and loan amount were not disclosed.

District 757 was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale. The property offers a mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences ranging in size from 614 to 1,645 square feet. Amenities include a 12,000-square-foot clubhouse with an entertainment kitchen, lounge areas and gaming spaces, as well as a year-round resort-style pool with sundeck, sky lounge, coworking suites with private offices, business center, EV charging stations and a 24-hour fitness center.

