Berkadia Negotiates Sale of 309-Unit Town Center Lofts in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Town Center Lofts in Rosenberg totals 309 units. The property was built in 2021.

ROSENBERG, TEXAS — Berkadia has negotiated the sale of Town Center Lofts, a 309-unit apartment community in the southwestern Houston suburb of Rosenberg. Developed in 2021 by Sueba USA, the property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 560 to 1,207 square feet. Amenities include two pools, a 24-hour fitness center, a community clubroom with a chef-inspired kitchen and package lockers. Jeffrey Skipworth, Todd Marix, Chris Curry, Joey Rippel, Chris Young and Kyle Whitney of Berkadia represented Sueba USA in the sale. A joint venture between Chicago-based Redwood Capital Group and global investment management firm Heitman purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.

