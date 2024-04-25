Berkadia Negotiates Sale of 36-Unit Marlaw Apartments in Elizabeth, New Jersey

ELIZABETH, N.J. — Berkadia has negotiated the $4.8 million sale of Marlaw Apartments, a 36-unit multifamily complex located in the Northern New Jersey community of Elizabeth. The property’s unit mix comprises one studio, 17 one-bedroom units and 18 two-bedroom apartments. Nat Gambuzza, Trevor Fiebel, Tim Blashford and Nick Balancia of Berkadia represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction. The property was fully occupied at the time of sale.