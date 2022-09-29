REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Negotiates Sale of 392-Unit Bend at Oak Forest Apartments in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Bend-at-Oak-Forest-Houston

The new owners of Bend at Oak Forest in Houston plan to implement a value-add program.

HOUSTON — Berkadia has negotiated the sale of Bend at Oak Forest, a 392-unit apartment community in Houston’s Spring Branch neighborhood. Bend at Oak Forest features one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 480 to 1,210 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining stations, playground, coffee bar and a pet park. A partnership between Houston-based Goldcor Capital Partners and Maryland-based Excelsa sold the property to locally based investment firm Kastle Assets for an undisclosed price. Jeffrey Skipworth, Chris Curry, Todd Marix, Chris Young, Joey Rippel and Kyle Whitney of Berkadia brokered the deal.

