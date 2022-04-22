Berkadia Negotiates Sale of 401-Unit Broadstone Memorial Apartments in Houston

HOUSTON — Berkadia has negotiated the sale of Broadstone Memorial, a 401-unit apartment community in Houston’s Energy Corridor area. Built in 2007, Broadstone Memorial offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 628 to 1,766 square feet. Units feature granite or quartz countertops, walk-in closets and full-sized washer and dryers. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse, coffee bar, business center, game room, spin room, outdoor grilling stations, a dog park and package lockers. Todd Marix, Chris Curry, Jeffrey Skipworth, Chris Young, Joey Rippel and Kyle Whitney of Berkadia represented the seller, Boston-based AEW Capital Management, in the transaction. Andy Hill and Tyler Nowlin of Berkadia arranged acquisition financing through an international bank on behalf of the buyer, South Florida-based Atlantic | Pacific Cos.