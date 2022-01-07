REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Negotiates Sale of 432-Unit Turtle Pointe Apartments in West Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Turtle-Pointe-Apartments-Houston

Turtle Pointe Apartments in Houston totals 432 units. The property was built in 1976.

HOUSTON — Berkadia has negotiated the sale of Turtle Pointe, a 432-unit apartment community in West Houston. Built in 1976, the property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans ranging in size from 576 to 917 square feet. About a quarter of the units are townhomes. Amenities include a resident clubroom, business center, fitness center, indoor racquetball and basketball courts, three pools, heated spa, café- style recreation room and an enclosed dog park. Todd Marix, Chris Curry, Jeffrey Skipworth, Joey Rippel, Chris Young and Kyle Whitney of Berkadia represented the seller, Florida-based WRH Realty in the transaction. Cameron Hart of Berkadia arranged acquisition financing through New York City-based Ready Capital on behalf of the buyer, 7C Equity Group.

