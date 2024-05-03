Friday, May 3, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsArizonaBuild-to-RentSingle-Family RentalWestern

Berkadia Negotiates Sale of $56.9M Cottage at McDowell Build-to-Rent Community in Avondale, Arizona

by Amy Works

AVONDALE, ARIZ. — Berkadia has arranged the sale of Cottages at McDowell, a newly constructed, cottage-style build-to-rent community in the Phoenix suburb of Avondale. Arizona-based WS Avondale LLC sold the asset to Arizona-based CTAZ McDowell 117 LLC, an entity formed by Christopher Todd Capital, for $56.9 million, or $262,613 per unit.

Located at 1350 N. 117th Ave., Cottages at McDowell features 217 one- and two-bedroom units with 10-foot ceilings, private backyards, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and detached garages. The community offers two swimming pools and a fitness center.

Mark Forrester, Ric Holway, Dan Cheyne and Andrew Curtis of Berkadia Phoenix led the transaction on behalf of the seller.

You may also like

BWE Arranges $40.1M in Financing for Four Retail...

Avison Young Brokers $13M Sale of Multifamily/Retail Development...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $6.1M Sale of Hoboken...

Stav Equities Arranges $5.7M Sale of Two Multifamily...

Entre Commercial Realty Brokers Sale of 43,750 SF...

Kiser Group Negotiates $2.1M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio...

Dominion Brokers Sale of 14,350 SF Industrial Building...

State of the Industrial Real Estate Marketplace in...

Host Hotels & Resorts Acquires Two-Hotel Complex in...