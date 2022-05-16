Berkadia Negotiates Sale of Alta Winter Garden Multifamily Community in Metro Orlando

Alta Winter Garden was delivered earlier this year and is located at 1223 E. Plant St., approximately 15 miles from downtown Orlando.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Berkadia has negotiated the sale of Alta Winter Garden, a 250-unit, Class A multifamily community in the Orlando suburb of Winter Garden. Berkadia represented the seller, Atlanta-based Wood Partners, one of the nation’s leading multifamily developers and managers. CONTI Capital, a real estate investment company based in Dallas, acquired the property for an undisclosed price.

Alta Winter Garden was delivered earlier this year and is located at 1223 E. Plant St., approximately 15 miles from downtown Orlando. ¬¬The property offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging from 637 square feet to 1,464 square feet. Individual units feature energy-efficient stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, Nest thermostats, electronic door locks with keyless entry, outlets with USB ports, kitchen islands, wood-style plank flooring and oversized balconies in select units.

The controlled-access community’s amenities include a walk-in pool with a sun shelf and poolside cabanas, as well as a game room and a fitness center with a virtual training room and TRX equipment. Other amenities include an outdoor pavilion with a beer tap and summer kitchen, pet park, beer garden, rentable private office pods, study spaces with Wi-Fi, an outdoor lounge area, private detached garages and valet waste services.