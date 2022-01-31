REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Negotiates Sale of Two Houston Multifamily Properties Totaling 687 Units

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

The-Alora-Houston

Pictured is the pool area at The Alora, a 400-unit apartment community in Houston that Indus Management recently acquired.

HOUSTON — Berkadia has negotiated the sale of The Alora and The Ellis, two multifamily properties totaling 687 units in Houston. The 400-unit Alora offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center, sport court, playground and a dog park. The 287-unit Ellis features one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 721 to 1,147 square feet. Its amenity package consists of a pool with a sundeck, picnic and grilling stations, a clubhouse with a coffee bar, event and party room and onsite laundry facilities. Joey Rippel, Chris Young, Jeffrey Skipworth, Kyle Whitney, Todd Marix and Chris Curry of Berkadia represented the seller, locally based investment firm Barvin, in the transaction. Houston-based Indus Management acquired the assets for an undisclosed price.

