Berkadia Negotiates Sale of Two-Property Seniors Housing Portfolio in Metro Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS AND AVON, IND. — Berkadia has negotiated the sale of two seniors housing properties totaling 242 units in metro Indianapolis for an undisclosed price. Dave Fasano, Ross Sanders, Cody Tremper and Mike Garbers of Berkadia represented the seller, a private equity firm. A publicly traded REIT was the buyer. Traditions Management operates both communities and will continue to do so. Built in 2014, Traditions of Reagan Park in Avon features 125 independent living, assisted living and memory care units, including 30 independent living villas built in 2016 and 2019. Built in 2014, Traditions of Solana in Indianapolis features 117 independent living, assisted living and memory care units, including 24 independent living villas built in 2014 and 2016.