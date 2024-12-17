Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndianaMidwestMultifamilySeniors Housing

Berkadia Negotiates Sale of Two-Property Seniors Housing Portfolio in Metro Indianapolis

by Kristin Harlow

INDIANAPOLIS AND AVON, IND. — Berkadia has negotiated the sale of two seniors housing properties totaling 242 units in metro Indianapolis for an undisclosed price. Dave Fasano, Ross Sanders, Cody Tremper and Mike Garbers of Berkadia represented the seller, a private equity firm. A publicly traded REIT was the buyer. Traditions Management operates both communities and will continue to do so. Built in 2014, Traditions of Reagan Park in Avon features 125 independent living, assisted living and memory care units, including 30 independent living villas built in 2016 and 2019. Built in 2014, Traditions of Solana in Indianapolis features 117 independent living, assisted living and memory care units, including 24 independent living villas built in 2014 and 2016.

You may also like

BWE Arranges $36.1M in Permanent Financing for Build-to-Rent...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.5M Sale of Affordable...

Summit Design + Build Begins Renovations at Glen...

Urban Innovations Completes 15,000 SF Office Build-out for...

For Atlanta’s Multifamily Market, The Grass Is Greener...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 505,436 SF Industrial Park...

Altman Living Delivers 230-Unit Altis Grand Lake Willis...

Woda Cooper, Partners Break Ground on 76-Unit Affordable...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $48M Sale of Two...