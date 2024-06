COLUMBIA AND MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Berkadia has arranged the sale of two assisted living and memory care communities in South Carolina. Berkadia Seniors Housing & Healthcare, led by Mike Garbers, Cody Tremper, Dave Fasano and Ross Sanders, closed the 156-unit transaction on behalf of a publicly traded REIT. The properties, located in the Columbia and Myrtle Beach MSAs, were purchased by a regional owner-operator. The sales price and specific locations were not disclosed.