Berkadia Originates HUD Refinancing for Three Multifamily Properties in Virginia Totaling $81.7M

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Southeast, Virginia

RICHMOND, VA. — Berkadia has originated $81.7 million in financing for three multifamily properties in Virginia known as Eagle Harbor West Apartments, Harbor Vista at Crawford Street and The Marq Apartments. Steve Murden of Berkadia’s Richmond office secured the permanent refinancing in three separate transactions on behalf of the borrower, Virginia-based The Breeden Co. All three loans were fully amortizing, long-term HUD 223(a)(7) MF products.

Eagle Harbor West is located at 13420 Smiths Neck Road in Carrollton. Berkadia secured $26.2 million in financing at a fixed 2.9 percent interest rate. The apartment community comprises one-, two- and three-bedroom units with walk-in closets. Community amenities include a swimming pool, sundeck, fitness center, clubhouse and laundry facilities.

Harbor Vista at Crawford Street, located at 800 Crawford St. in Portsmouth, features one- and two-bedroom floor plans with walk-in closets and private balconies. Berkadia secured $17.2 million loan at a fixed 2.9 percent interest rate. The community’s amenities include a business center, walking and biking trails and an outdoor area with grilling stations.

The Marq is located at 4769 Alicia Drive in Virginia Beach. Berkadia secured a $38.3 million loan for the property at a fixed 3.4 percent interest rate. The Marq features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with in-unit washers and dryers. Community amenities include a swimming pool, an activity lawn for entertainment and outdoor gaming and a business center.