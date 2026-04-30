Thursday, April 30, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
LoansMultifamilySoutheastVirginia

Berkadia Originates Three HUD-Insured Loans for Multifamily Properties in Virginia

by John Nelson

RICHMOND, VA. — Berkadia has originated three HUD 223(f) loans for a trio of garden-style apartment communities in Virginia. The deals included an $11.5 million loan for the refinancing of Westlake Apartments in Hardy; a $9.5 million loan for the refinancing of River Retreat Apartments in Covington; and an $11.4 million loan for the refinancing of Madison Apartments in Christiansburg.

Amy Gay of Berkadia’s FHA/HUD division originated the loans on behalf of the borrower, Roanoke, Va.-based Fralin Cos.

You may also like

Vertical Construction Begins on $1.2B Hospital Development in...

McDowell Housing, Miami Jewish Health Open $139M Affordable...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $6.9M Sale of Delray...

Mesa West Capital Provides $81M Loan for Refinancing...

Advanced Real Estate Acquires Two Multifamily Communities in...

Thompson Thrift Disposes of Build-to-Rent Community in Peoria,...

JLL Arranges $58M Loan for Refinancing of Metro...

C-PACE and Gross Leases: An Affordable Housing Solution

Bonaventure Senior Living Underway on New Community in...