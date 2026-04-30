Berkadia Originates Three HUD-Insured Loans for Multifamily Properties in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA. — Berkadia has originated three HUD 223(f) loans for a trio of garden-style apartment communities in Virginia. The deals included an $11.5 million loan for the refinancing of Westlake Apartments in Hardy; a $9.5 million loan for the refinancing of River Retreat Apartments in Covington; and an $11.4 million loan for the refinancing of Madison Apartments in Christiansburg.

Amy Gay of Berkadia’s FHA/HUD division originated the loans on behalf of the borrower, Roanoke, Va.-based Fralin Cos.