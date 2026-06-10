Wednesday, June 10, 2026
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Two-Clinton-Park-New-Rochelle
Toast Coffee + Kitchen, a brunch destination, recently signed a lease for 5,000 square feet on the ground floor of Two Clinton Park, a new apartment building in New Rochelle, New York.
LoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Berkadia Provides $126.4M Agency Refinancing of Apartment Building in New Rochelle, New York

by Taylor Williams

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — Berkadia has provided a $126.4 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Two Clinton Park, a 28-story apartment building located north of New York City in New Rochelle. Built in 2024, Two Clinton Park houses 390 units in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans that range in size from 461 to 1,197 square feet, as well as 7,574 square feet of retail space. Amenities include coworking lounges, a fitness center, spa and sauna, screening room, pet spa and landscaped outdoor terraces with grilling stations and fire pits. Brad Williamson, Chris Ellis, Mitch Sinberg, Scott Wadler, Matthew Robbins, Kevin Batt, Brian Huff and Matt Schildwachter of Berkadia, in conjunction with Paul Patafio of Hudson Realty Capital, originated the loan. The sponsor was a partnership between RXR and Bridge Investment Group.

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