Berkadia Provides $15.1M Fannie Mae Loan for Apartment Community in Grand Rapids

Posted on by in Loans, Michigan, Midwest, Multifamily

Lofts on Alabama includes 100 units.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — Berkadia has provided a $15.1 million Fannie Mae loan for Lofts on Alabama in Grand Rapids. Aaron Moll of Berkadia secured the permanent financing on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. The new loan lowered the borrower’s rate by over 100 basis points, extended the amortization and interest-only period and removed recourse, according to Moll. Lofts on Alabama, located on Alabama Avenue, is a 100-unit apartment community situated in the West Side neighborhood of Grand Rapids. It features a rooftop patio, outdoor area and community gathering space.

