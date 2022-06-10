Berkadia Provides $15.2M Acquisition Loan for Apartment Complex in Jeffersonville, Indiana

Posted on by in Indiana, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

JEFFERSONVILLE, IND. — Berkadia has provided a $15.2 million Freddie Mac loan for the acquisition of Beech Grove Apartments in Jeffersonville near Louisville. Built in 1972, the apartment complex features 182 units. Amenities include a fitness center, dog park and pool. John Schorgl of Berkadia Kansas City secured the loan on behalf of the borrower, California-based Revitate Cherry Tree. The 10-year loan features five years of interest-only payments.