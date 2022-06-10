REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Provides $15.2M Acquisition Loan for Apartment Complex in Jeffersonville, Indiana

Posted on by in Indiana, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

JEFFERSONVILLE, IND. — Berkadia has provided a $15.2 million Freddie Mac loan for the acquisition of Beech Grove Apartments in Jeffersonville near Louisville. Built in 1972, the apartment complex features 182 units. Amenities include a fitness center, dog park and pool. John Schorgl of Berkadia Kansas City secured the loan on behalf of the borrower, California-based Revitate Cherry Tree. The 10-year loan features five years of interest-only payments.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  