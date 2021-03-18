REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Provides $16.5M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment Complex in Ohio

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Ohio

DELAWARE, OHIO — Berkadia has provided a $16.5 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Flats on Houk in Delaware, about 30 miles north of Columbus. The 168-unit, garden-style community is located at 1000 Solomon Square. Amenities include a picnic area, pool, fitness center, recreation room, clubhouse, dog park and community garden. Scott Wilkie and Evan Ballmann of Berkadia’s Columbus office originated the 10-year loan, which features a 2.9 percent interest rate and a 55 percent loan-to-value ratio.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  