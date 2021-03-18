Berkadia Provides $16.5M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment Complex in Ohio

Midwest, Multifamily, Ohio

DELAWARE, OHIO — Berkadia has provided a $16.5 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Flats on Houk in Delaware, about 30 miles north of Columbus. The 168-unit, garden-style community is located at 1000 Solomon Square. Amenities include a picnic area, pool, fitness center, recreation room, clubhouse, dog park and community garden. Scott Wilkie and Evan Ballmann of Berkadia’s Columbus office originated the 10-year loan, which features a 2.9 percent interest rate and a 55 percent loan-to-value ratio.