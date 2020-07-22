Berkadia Provides $16.6M Refinancing for Mid-Rise Multifamily Property in Indianapolis

Posted on by in Indiana, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

River House was built in 2018.

INDIANAPOLIS — Berkadia has provided a $16.6 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of River House in Indianapolis. Built in 2018, the 90-unit multifamily property is located at 6311 Westfield Blvd. within Broad Ripple Village. Amenities include a rooftop balcony, fitness center and enclosed parking garage. Michael Zaremski and Michael Shmuely of Berkadia secured the permanent refinancing on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. The 10-year loan, which features a 30-year amortization schedule, was used to retire a construction loan.