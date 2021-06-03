REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Provides $16.7M HUD-Insured Loan for Rhode Island Apartment Community

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Northeast, Rhode Island

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Berkadia has provided a $16.7 million HUD-insured loan for the refinancing of 1 Lofts, a 112-unit apartment community in Pawtucket. The property was originally built in 1920 and was converted to a loft-style complex with a variety of floor plans in 2018. Amenities include a game room, tennis court, basketball court, picnic area and onsite laundry facilities. Kevin Kozminske and Yuri Kletsman of Berkadia structured the financing, which carried a 35-year term and a fixed interest rate, through HUD’s 223(f) program. The name of the Rhode Island-based borrower was not disclosed.

