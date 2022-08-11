Berkadia Provides $16.8M Acquisition Loan for Indiana Apartment Community

Posted on by in Indiana, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

ELKHART, IND. — Berkadia has provided a $16.8 million Fannie Mae loan for the acquisition of Walnut Trails in Elkhart. Built in 1991, the 210-unit, garden-style apartment community is located at 3530 E. Lake Drive North. Amenities include a pool, business center and clubhouse. John Schorgl of Berkadia originated the 10-year loan on behalf of the borrower, California-based Revitate Cherry Tree.