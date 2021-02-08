Berkadia Provides $17.5M Fannie Mae Loan for Refinancing of Boston Multifamily Portfolio

Posted on by in Loans, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

BOSTON — Berkadia has provided a $17.5 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of a portfolio of 11 multifamily properties totaling 89 units in Boston. The properties are primarily located in the Dorchester and Mattapan areas on the city’s south side. Mitch Sinberg, Matthew Robbins and Wesley Moczul of Berkadia originated the 12-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, BT Holland Real Estate.