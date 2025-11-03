Berkadia Provides $17.8M Agency Refinancing for Apartment Community in Miami

MIAMI — Berkadia has arranged a $17.8 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of RAM Miami River North, a 96-unit apartment community in the Little Havana area of Miami. The borrower, Rental Asset Management (RAM), acquired the property in 2022, the same year it was developed.

Mitch Sinberg, Scott Wadler, Brad Williamson, Matt Robbins and Hugo Hernandez of Berkadia’s Miami office originated the loan on behalf of RAM, an Oakland Park, Fla.-based multifamily owner and operator. Berkadia also arranged the original acquisition loan through Amerant.

Robbins of Berkadia says that RAM Miami River North qualifies for Fannie Mae’s affordability program since “almost three-quarters of the units at offer rents at 120 percent of the area median income.” Located at 590 W. Flagler St., RAM Miami River North includes one- and two-bedroom units averaging 650 square feet in size, as well as a pool, fitness center and a package service center.