Berkadia Provides $18.3M Refinancing for Multifamily Property Near St. Louis

Posted on by in Illinois, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

Metro Apartments at Bethalto is located at 190 Rue Sans Souci. Its unit interiors were recently renovated.

BETHALTO, ILL. — Berkadia has provided an $18.3 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Metro Apartments at Bethalto, a 351-unit multifamily complex in Bethalto, northeast of St. Louis. The garden-style asset is located at 190 Rue Sans Souci. It features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans along with a basketball court, playground, baseball field and outdoor grilling areas. John Schorgl of Berkadia originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, Missouri-based KH Properties. The 12-year loan features a fixed interest rate at low-3 percent with two years of interest-only payments, a 75 percent loan-to-value ratio and a 30-year amortization schedule.

