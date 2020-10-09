Berkadia Provides $18.3M Refinancing for Multifamily Property Near St. Louis
BETHALTO, ILL. — Berkadia has provided an $18.3 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Metro Apartments at Bethalto, a 351-unit multifamily complex in Bethalto, northeast of St. Louis. The garden-style asset is located at 190 Rue Sans Souci. It features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans along with a basketball court, playground, baseball field and outdoor grilling areas. John Schorgl of Berkadia originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, Missouri-based KH Properties. The 12-year loan features a fixed interest rate at low-3 percent with two years of interest-only payments, a 75 percent loan-to-value ratio and a 30-year amortization schedule.
