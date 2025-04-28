Berkadia Provides $18.4M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Community in Hickory, North Carolina

HICKORY, N.C. — Berkadia has provided an $18.4 million bridge loan for the acquisition of Hawks Landing, a 144-unit, garden-style multifamily community located in Hickory. Brian Gould, Miles Drinkwalter and Pat Cunningham of Berkadia’s D.C. Metro team secured financing through Berkadia’s Proprietary Lending Group (PLG) on behalf of the buyers, Maryland-based Klein Enterprises and RM Communities.

Constructed in 2018, Hawks Landing is situated at 2778 2nd East St. near Frye Regional Medical Center. The multifamily community offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 746 square feet to 1,173 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Amenities at the property include a swimming pool, poolside sun deck with ample seating, outdoor grilling area, fully equipped fitness center, fenced pet park, clubhouse and a business center.