REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Provides $20.5M Refinancing for Multifamily Property in Kansas City

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Berkadia has provided a $20.5 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Summit Crossing Phase II in Kansas City. The townhome-style multifamily property consists of 204 units across all phases. Amenities include two playgrounds, two pools, a business center, pickleball court, soccer field and fitness center. John Schorgl of Berkadia originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, Missouri-based Worcester Investments. The 10-year loan features a fixed interest rate with three years of interest-only payments and a 30-year amortization schedule.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: What will Denver Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
2
Webinar: Marketing Strategies for Senior Living Operators — Survey Results Reveal How Customer Journey Has Changed
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
7
Webinar: What will Salt Lake City Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  