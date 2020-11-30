Berkadia Provides $20.5M Refinancing for Multifamily Property in Kansas City

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Berkadia has provided a $20.5 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Summit Crossing Phase II in Kansas City. The townhome-style multifamily property consists of 204 units across all phases. Amenities include two playgrounds, two pools, a business center, pickleball court, soccer field and fitness center. John Schorgl of Berkadia originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, Missouri-based Worcester Investments. The 10-year loan features a fixed interest rate with three years of interest-only payments and a 30-year amortization schedule.