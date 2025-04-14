Berkadia Provides $23.2M Loan to Refinance Multifamily Community in Metro Orlando

FERN PARK, FLA. — Berkadia has provided a $23.2 million Freddie Mac loan to refinance Advenir at Magnolia, a 272-unit multifamily community located in the Fern Park suburb of Orlando. Charles Foschini, Christopher Apone, Lourdes Carranza-Alvarez and Shannon Wilson of Berkadia’s Miami office originated the financing on behalf of the borrower, an entity doing business as Advenir@Magnolia LLC. The five-year, fixed-rate agency loan includes an extended interest-only period and a 60 percent loan-to-value ratio.

Situated on 13 acres, Advenir at Magnolia is a two-story, garden-style property that comprises a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments averaging approximately 800 square feet in size. Amenities at the property include two resort-style pools, two basketball courts, three racquetball courts, a lighted tennis court, grilling stations, a 24/7 fitness center, business center and laundry facilities.