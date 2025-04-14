Monday, April 14, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Advenir at Magnolia is a two-story, garden-style property that comprises a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments averaging approximately 800 square feet in size.
FloridaLoansMultifamilySoutheast

Berkadia Provides $23.2M Loan to Refinance Multifamily Community in Metro Orlando

by John Nelson

FERN PARK, FLA. — Berkadia has provided a $23.2 million Freddie Mac loan to refinance Advenir at Magnolia, a 272-unit multifamily community located in the Fern Park suburb of Orlando. Charles Foschini, Christopher Apone, Lourdes Carranza-Alvarez and Shannon Wilson of Berkadia’s Miami office originated the financing on behalf of the borrower, an entity doing business as Advenir@Magnolia LLC. The five-year, fixed-rate agency loan includes an extended interest-only period and a 60 percent loan-to-value ratio.

Situated on 13 acres, Advenir at Magnolia is a two-story, garden-style property that comprises a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments averaging approximately 800 square feet in size. Amenities at the property include two resort-style pools, two basketball courts, three racquetball courts, a lighted tennis court, grilling stations, a 24/7 fitness center, business center and laundry facilities.

You may also like

Landmark, Westlake Capital Acquire 536,547 SF Office Campus...

Center Park Group to Deliver 155 Build-to-Rent Townhomes...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 81,082 SF...

Law Firm Moves Atlanta Office to Promenade Tower...

Stockbridge, Wilson Meany Receive $170M in Refinancing for...

JLL Arranges $22.5M in Financing for Metro Chicago...

Gindi Equities Acquires 162-Unit Amber Valley Apartments in...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $94M Sale of Northern...

BridgeInvest Provides $60M in Financing for Newark Multifamily...