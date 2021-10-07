Berkadia Provides $24.6M Refinancing for Multifamily Property in Saraland, Alabama

SARALAND, ALA. — Berkadia has provided $24.6 million in permanent refinancing for Olde Oak Apartments, a garden-style multifamily property in Saraland. Pat Garlich of Berkadia originated the seven-year Freddie Mac loan on behalf of the borrower, Missouri-based Maxus Realty Trust Inc.

Olde Oak Apartments features one- and two-bedroom floor plans with in-unit washers and dryers and air conditioning. Community amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, business center, clubhouse, dog park, spa, off-street parking and a picnic area with grilling stations.

Located at 1200 Grande Oak Blvd., the property is situated close to Interstate 65, about 10.7 miles from downtown Mobile and approximately 3.6 miles from the University of Mobile.