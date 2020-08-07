Berkadia Provides $24M Refinancing Loan for New Workforce Housing Community in Hinesville, Georgia

Posted on by in Georgia, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at Liberty Club Apartments include a pool, fitness center, a dog park and fishing ponds.

HINESVILLE, GA. — Berkadia has provided a $24 million Fannie Mae refinancing loan for Liberty Club Apartments, a 240-unit workforce housing complex in Hinesville. The borrower, Winter Park, Fla.-based Hillpointe, delivered the property in 2019. The 12-year loan features a fixed interest rate with five years of interest-only payments. Loan proceeds will be used to retire the existing construction loan. The community is located at 915 E. General Stewart Way, 40 miles southwest of downtown Savannah. Liberty Club comprises nine residential buildings, a clubhouse and 11 garage buildings. The property offers two-bedroom floor plans averaging 1,153 square feet. According to Apartments.com, rents range from $1,100 to $1,450 per month. Communal amenities include a pool, fitness center, a dog park and fishing ponds. Michael Weinberg, Alec Fox and Wesley Moczul of Berkadia originated the loan on behalf of the borrower.